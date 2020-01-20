Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. National Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com