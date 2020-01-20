Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $379.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

