Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,849. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 59.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

