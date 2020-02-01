Capital Southwest (CSWC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSWC opened at $21.01 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

