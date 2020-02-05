Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 210,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,181. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

