Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

CSWC stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 170,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

