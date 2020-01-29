Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CPTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPTA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

