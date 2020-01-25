CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CapitaLand earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:CLLDY opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. CapitaLand has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. CapitaLand had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

