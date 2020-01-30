Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

