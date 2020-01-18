Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ) Trading Down 2.2%

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 2,576,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.23.

In other news, insider Justin Walter 2,385,280 shares of Capitol Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th.

About Capitol Health (ASX:CAJ)

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

