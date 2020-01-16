Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 183.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Capri by 109.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

