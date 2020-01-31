Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,717,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 569,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after buying an additional 489,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

