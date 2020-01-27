Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 90.8% in January

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

