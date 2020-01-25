Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CAPR stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 144,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,706. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

