Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $296.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

