Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $277.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.89. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 323,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

