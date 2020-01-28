CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CMO opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $761.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?