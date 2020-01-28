CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of CMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 99,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,056. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $761.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 769.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading