CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 586,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,459. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $778.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMO. ValuEngine raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

