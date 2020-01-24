Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:CS traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.78. 703,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,520. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $319.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, insider George Leslie Brack acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,045,095. In the last three months, insiders bought 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index