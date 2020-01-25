Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$1.70

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.42. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,095. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

