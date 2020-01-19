Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.60). Capstone Turbine also posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of CPST stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Capstone Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

