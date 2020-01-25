Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.97. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,070 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPST. Oppenheimer lowered Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio