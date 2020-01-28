Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

CARB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CARB remained flat at $$22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. Carbonite has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.76 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the second quarter valued at $12,653,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter valued at $6,007,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 161.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Carbonite during the third quarter valued at $4,024,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carbonite by 110.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 419,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 220,160 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

