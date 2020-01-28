Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CJ traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.47. 61,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.50.

CJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.44.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,290,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,517,145.80.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

