Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Trading Down 2.3%

Cardinal Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12, approximately 61,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 16,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

