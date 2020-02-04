Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY20 guidance at $4.85-5.10 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

