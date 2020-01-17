Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. Cardinal Resources shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 33,490 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.91 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About Cardinal Resources (TSE:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

