CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Shares Up 190%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) shares shot up 190% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.03, 63,590 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 138,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

CardioGenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

