Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is scheduled to be issuing its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.36 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

