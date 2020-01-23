Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $498,576.40 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $498,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 340,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,581,649.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $89,089.20.

On Friday, December 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $348,475.40.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 26,198 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,467,611.96.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,166 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $66,392.04.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $337,339.80.

Shares of CDLX opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?