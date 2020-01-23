Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $1,973,865.92 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $1,973,865.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72.

CDLX stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

