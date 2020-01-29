Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $2,074,043.61 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Bryce Youngren sold 23,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $2,074,043.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,010 shares in the company, valued at $789,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryce Youngren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Bryce Youngren sold 14,173 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,235,743.87.

On Thursday, January 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 23,504 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $1,973,865.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Bryce Youngren sold 2,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,650.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bryce Youngren sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

