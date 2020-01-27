Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,749,680.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,618 shares of company stock worth $30,439,782. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $253,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. 640,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

