Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an average rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.14.

CDLX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 684,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,258. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,155 shares of company stock worth $4,928,870 and sold 419,444 shares worth $23,876,049. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 72,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

