Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America reaffirmed an average rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. 517,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,958. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $396,000.00. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cardlytics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

