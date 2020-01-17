Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $81.11 and last traded at $82.99, 930,474 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 597,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.73.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $255,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,403,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $4,190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 295.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 177.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?