Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce sales of $334.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $337.23 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $327.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 615,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,845. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cardtronics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cardtronics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardtronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com