CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CareDx posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

CDNA stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.59 million, a P/E ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 292,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

