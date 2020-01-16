CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

CDNA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,185. The company has a market cap of $978.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. CareDx has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 21.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

