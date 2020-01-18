CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. CareDx has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CareDx by 2,198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 292,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1,227.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

