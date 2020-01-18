CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 733,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after buying an additional 518,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 50.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 209,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

