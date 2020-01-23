CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $470.00

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 470 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.12), with a volume of 5185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.12).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $518.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

