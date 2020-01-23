CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $418.12

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.12 and traded as high as $465.00. CareTech shares last traded at $465.00, with a volume of 43,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of CareTech in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 387.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

