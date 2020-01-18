CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $1,301,401.40 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,705,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Langley Steinert sold 31,138 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $1,093,566.56.

On Friday, January 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,263,801.44.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68.

On Monday, January 6th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $941,756.85.

CARG stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?