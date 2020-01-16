CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

CARG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 249,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 30,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,218,966.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,648.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136,893 shares of company stock valued at $42,589,199 in the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

