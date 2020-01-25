CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 621,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $4,679,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,903 shares of company stock worth $41,442,300. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after buying an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

