Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.51

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as low as $16.01. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

