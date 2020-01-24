Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €1.40 ($1.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €120.20 ($139.77). 102,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a fifty-two week high of €121.10 ($140.81). The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.10.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

