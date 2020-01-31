Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $7,289,717.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

